GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,500 shares of company stock worth $1,520,895. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PBF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.09%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

