IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.98.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

