IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,234 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $102.92 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.