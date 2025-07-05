Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Raised by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $331.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

