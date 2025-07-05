GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 883.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

