GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 698 Shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in World Kinect by 94.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the first quarter worth about $490,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Kinect by 9.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $29.63 on Friday. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

