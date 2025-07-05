IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,318 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $260.83 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

