GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4,290.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

