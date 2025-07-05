IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.1%

Targa Resources stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

