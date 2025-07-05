Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $552,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

UBER opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

