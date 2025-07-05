Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $448,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 871,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,414 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TSM opened at $235.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.