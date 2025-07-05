Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,378,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 306,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 210,096 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

