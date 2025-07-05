Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

