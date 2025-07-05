OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 632,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 462,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 177,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 90,876 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

CGDV opened at $40.18 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.