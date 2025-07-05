44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

