44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

