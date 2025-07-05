SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5%

MDY opened at $582.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.59. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

