OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

