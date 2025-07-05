44 Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

