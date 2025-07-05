GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,192 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,849,000 after buying an additional 1,381,624 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 592.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 244,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 209,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 10,812.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $43.45 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

