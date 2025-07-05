OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.13. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

