OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

