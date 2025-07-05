Insider Buying: Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Buys A$44,277.34 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider David Whittle bought 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.99 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,277.34 ($28,939.43).

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.

Metcash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

