Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,077 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 22.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

