GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $5.87 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $314.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $317.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

