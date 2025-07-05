RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 515,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,336,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

