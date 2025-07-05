OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 277,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

