Carl Aure Sells 2,746 Shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $36,768.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,927.17. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lifevantage Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Lifevantage Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million.

Lifevantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifevantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Lifevantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifevantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 715,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 413,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lifevantage by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lifevantage by 393,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 114,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lifevantage in the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

