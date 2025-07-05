Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells 258 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $29,254.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,724.43. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

