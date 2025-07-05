Community Foundation Oregon Sells 8,830 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $33,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 916,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,209.20. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,404 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $9,015.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,184 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $11,908.16.

On Friday, June 27th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,700 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $6,392.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,270 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $16,097.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,601 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $6,099.81.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTC opened at $3.70 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTC. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

