Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marine Harvest ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marine Harvest ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.77% 14.65% 6.94% Marine Harvest ASA Competitors -3.76% -16.96% 1.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion $506.96 million 28.53 Marine Harvest ASA Competitors $8.09 billion $399.01 million 24.57

Analyst Recommendations

Marine Harvest ASA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marine Harvest ASA. Marine Harvest ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marine Harvest ASA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50 Marine Harvest ASA Competitors 710 3417 3726 153 2.41

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Marine Harvest ASA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marine Harvest ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marine Harvest ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marine Harvest ASA pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marine Harvest ASA

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Harvest ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Harvest ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.