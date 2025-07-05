Analyzing TAT Technologies (TATT) & Its Peers

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TAT Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TAT Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 TAT Technologies Competitors 348 1813 2779 97 2.52

TAT Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 2.03%. Given TAT Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAT Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies $152.12 million $11.17 million 26.53 TAT Technologies Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 73.28

This table compares TAT Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TAT Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TAT Technologies. TAT Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TAT Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies 8.04% 11.90% 8.05% TAT Technologies Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Risk and Volatility

TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAT Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

