Head-To-Head Comparison: FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) & TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TopBuild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FBS Global and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBS Global N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 11.23% 28.52% 13.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBS Global $10.39 million 0.78 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A TopBuild $5.33 billion 1.86 $622.60 million $19.77 17.58

This table compares FBS Global and TopBuild”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than FBS Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FBS Global and TopBuild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBS Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 TopBuild 0 3 6 0 2.67

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $380.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given TopBuild’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than FBS Global.

Summary

TopBuild beats FBS Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBS Global

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services. These services include the supply of building materials and precast concrete components, recycling of construction and industrial wastes, as well as pavement consultancy services. We are an established interior design and build (also referred to as “fit-out”) specialist in Singapore with a track record of over 20 years in institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects. Our scope of services comprises design, supply and installation of ceilings, partitions, timber deck, carpet, lead lining, acoustic wall panel, built-in furnishing, carpentry and mechanical & electrical services of a building. We also undertake main construction and building works projects. Our Pledge “To be conscientious in the production of construction solutions that is sustainable and environmentally friendly” Over the years, we have sought to bring value to our construction and engineering business through what we believe to be an innovative use of sustainable processes and materials. We are committed to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility through the environmental focus of our building materials. We believe that this commitment has differentiated us from other traditional construction companies in Singapore that are less focused on sustainability and that this commitment has been a key driver of our growth. We strive to use new technological equipment including a pole gun for ceiling installations, allowing us to minimize the use of scaffolding in congested areas with mechanical and engineering (or “M&E”) services. Further, we use sanding machines for wall & ceiling instead of manual sanding. We also work with manufacturers and suppliers to develop new materials such as an impact wall for toilets and a shaft wall for core areas of an elevator shaft. Sustainable Business We strongly believe that sustainability in both business and the environment is the only way to responsibly move forward. We have a proven record of completing numerous civil and infrastructure projects while also expanding our expertise into different fields such as sales and marketing of green building materials to consolidate access to the supply chain of essential building materials for the construction sector. These green building materials include but are not limited to special gypsum boards, aluminum ceiling materials, and green resin timber materials for timber desks. We seek to source sustainable materials and work with environmental experts to speed up the process of building zero energy infrastructure. Our Vision for Sustainable Business for the Future We believe that our comprehensive and diversified experiences well-position us to undertake a broad range of forward looking green civil engineering and infrastructure construction projects. Our depth of experience is further supported by our team of in-house technical specialists. We believe that, in addition to this depth of experience and specialized technical staff, our innovative ideas, productivity, and efficiency set us apart from our competition and allow us to be poised to provide cutting edge construction and engineering services in furtherance of sustainability. Green buildings are becoming increasingly popular and more prevalent globally, including in Singapore, where both consumer demand and government regulations are pushing for more sustainable building projects by 2030. Since 2007, we have sought to use environmentally friendlier materials on our projects. We believe that sustainability in both business and environment is the only way to move forward, and we intend to lead the way in developing and implementing more sustainable building materials and practices. Our Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on March 10, 2022. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at the offices of Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 74 Tagore Lane, #02-00 Sindo Industrial Estate, Singapore. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global, Inc. located at 122 E. 42nd St., 18th Floor, New York.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

