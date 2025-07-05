PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Joel Agena Sells 20,000 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 75,301 shares in the company, valued at $101,656.35. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Agena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $27,251.70.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $28,071.30.

On Monday, June 23rd, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,686.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $28,890.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $28,890.90.

On Monday, June 16th, Joel Agena sold 20,491 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $29,302.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $1.37 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

