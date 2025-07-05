James Garner Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Stock

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,339.87).

Percheron Therapeutics Price Performance

About Percheron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Percheron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Percheron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.