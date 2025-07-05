Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 581 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

