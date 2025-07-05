Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

TT opened at $439.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.26.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

