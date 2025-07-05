Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 561,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

