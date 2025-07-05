Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,931 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of ADMA Biologics worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 147,748 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.