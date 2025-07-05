Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after buying an additional 1,119,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 305,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,045,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,925,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $806.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

