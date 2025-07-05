Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

FSEC stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

