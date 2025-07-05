iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after buying an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after buying an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $175.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

