Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $117.56 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

