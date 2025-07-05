Mather Group LLC. Sells 537 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,146,000 after purchasing an additional 422,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,962,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

