Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Generac were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Generac by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

