Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 174,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 308,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Silver Spruce Resources Trading Down 50.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.