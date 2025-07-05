KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 26.3% – Should You Buy?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 557,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 91,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

KDA Group Trading Down 4.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of C$63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Further Reading

