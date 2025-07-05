Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.69 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.24). 12,153,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,017,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.13 ($0.21).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.33.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

Mkango Resources (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (0.29) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.