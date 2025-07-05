Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 99.4% – Still a Buy?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 99.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$3.47. 2,046,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,798% from the average session volume of 70,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
