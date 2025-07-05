KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 21942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. KBC Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.1873 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

